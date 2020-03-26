Idris Elba says he’s been immune to corona virus for a while

Idris Elba kept fans up to date on his health after announcing on March 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 Hobbs & Shaw Star is in quarantine with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who has also tested positive. Both were asymptomatic.

“Sab and I feel okay with no changes so far,” he wrote on social media Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actor noticed something interesting that his doctor shared.

“Dr. told us that we would be immune for a while after quarantine because our antibodies were fighting it,” added Elba with a “thinking face” emoji.

Will people recovering from COVID-19 really become immune to the virus for a while? For more information on this topic, Yahoo Entertainment consulted Yahoo News medical staff, Dr. Kavita Patel.

“Here’s what we know – there is evidence from monkeys infected with this virus that they are developing immunity,” said Dr. Patel on Thursday. “And we believe that people would probably have immunity too, it’s just not clear how long.”

Dr. Patel, a senior scientist at the Brookings Institution, pointed out the immunity of Ebola survivors.

“Survivors had years of immunity with Ebola, but it’s not clear with COVID-19,” she continued. “Our best estimate is that we would hopefully have immunity for up to a year.”

Dr. Patel added, “There are large pharmaceutical companies that use immune patients to understand if there are more comprehensive treatments that can be derived.” She noted that immune patients are considered “people who have had the infection and removed it”.

Elba is one of the many stars who show that he tested positive for COVID-19. During a live stream this week, he asked people to no longer “shame” those who were able to get one. He also struck the conspiracy theory that celebrities were paid for having the coronavirus.

Kathy Griffin hit the headlines on Wednesday after tweeting photos from a hospital bed and claiming she could not be tested despite “excruciatingly painful symptoms”. Prince Charles, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Andy Cohen are among the notable individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

