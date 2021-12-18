If anyone on set of ‘The Departed’ wore a Celtics T-shirt, Jack Nicholson would shut down production.

Jack Nicholson is an actor who is passionate about his sports teams, particularly the Los Angeles Lakers.

So much so that while filming The Departed, Nicholson didn’t want any reminders of the Lakers’ archrivals, the Celtics.

The Oscar winner reportedly shut down the entire set whenever he saw someone wearing a Celtics t-shirt.

Nicholson has been a long-time fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of his favorite sports teams.

Nicholson has been a season ticket holder since 1970, and has held courtside season tickets for the past 25 years, according to Yahoo.

His devotion to the team was so strong, according to BBC news, that he was nearly thrown out of a Lakers game for yelling at a referee in favor of the Lakers.

Other basketball fans, including Maria Menounos, have been ejected by the former Joker.

The television host is a die-hard Boston Celtics supporter, as well as a Los Angeles Lakers rival.

By extension, this means the team was once Nicholson’s rival.

The Shinning star had Menounos kicked out after she showed her support for the Celtics during a Lakers game with comedian Dane Cook.

“All of a sudden, we’re standing courtside, and I’m dressed in Celtics garb.”

On Conan, Menounos revealed, “I’m screaming, going crazy, and I get booted.”

“These guys come in and drag us off the court.”

‘What is going on?’ So at halftime, we’re in the chairman’s lounge, and I’m hiding in this hallway.

“All of a sudden, Jack Nicholson emerges from this corridor.”

During this encounter, Nicholson laughed at Menounos, and Menounos later found out that Nicholson was the one who booted her.

“He got me kicked out!” Menounos revealed. “I heard later he called [late Lakers owner]Jerry Buss and had me removed.”

This wasn’t the first time Nicholson retaliated against Celtics fans.

When Nicholson shot The Departed, he was in Boston.

The actor from Anger Management found himself in enemy territory, as it was the home of the Lakers’ rivals, The Celtics.

However, Nicholson made it clear that he didn’t want any reminders of the basketball team while on set.

Nicholson allegedly banned all Celtics gear from the set of The Departed, according to Radar Online.

If anyone breaks the rule, then…

