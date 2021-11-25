If Clint Barton Will Get His Iconic Mask, Says Marvel Exec

If Clint Barton Gets His Iconic Mask, Says a Marvel Executive

The world of Silver and Bronze Age comics is full of ridiculous costumes, the majority of which would fail miserably in a live-action adaptation.

Hawkeye, with a purple H on his forehead and a cowl that makes him look like a lighter version of Wolverine, is one of those costumes.

If Trinh Tran’s recent comments are any indication, the costume will not appear in the Disney(plus) series.

In a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, Tran said, “Oh, the original H with the pointy ears? *laughs*”

“It’s funny because this series has such a light-hearted tone, we had a discussion about how fun it would be to figure out a way for that to be incorporated one way or another,” she continued, “but what ended up happening was that – I believe there’s a clip out there where Kate makes fun of his branding issue – and that gets incorporated in terms of how she thinks Clint is in the public eye, and partly is due to some of the outfits that he’

Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) comic-accurate suit worn in WandaVision demonstrates the studio’s willingness to do something of that nature, according to Tran.

However, as Tran pointed out, it’s ultimately up to Jeremy Renner to decide whether or not he’d wear something like that.

“But, look, I think the big question is, would Jeremy wear something like that?” Tran concluded. “I think if you can get him into something like that, I’m in!”

Hawkeye’s first two episodes are now available to stream on Disney(plus).

Hawkeye: Marvel Exec on If Clint Barton Will Get His Iconic Mask