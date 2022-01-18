If it weren’t for Angela, a star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ claims her character would have ‘completely made a move’ on Dexter.

On January, Dexter: New Blood came to a shocking conclusion.

9 in the year 2022.

Dexter Morgan came to an end in the final episode.

Nonetheless, it’s always fun to reflect on the Dexter reboot and speculate on possible future directions for the show.

Dexter has always attracted a lot of female attention, even when he doesn’t mean to.

This Dexter: New Blood actor claimed that if Dexter wasn’t in a relationship, her character would have made a move on him.

Tess Silvera is played by actress Gizel Jimenez, who recently joined the cast of Dexter: New Blood.

Tess is Harrison’s science teacher.

In Iron Lake, she also works at a local bar.

Tess is a sweet young lady who warmly welcomes Harrison to his new school.

When a similar-looking woman was spotted in Kurt Caldwell’s trophy room, fans worried that Tess had become a victim of his.

Tess, on the other hand, was revealed to be alive and well in the final episode.

According to IMDb, Jimenez is a 32-year-old actor who has appeared in a variety of television shows, including Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Divorce, and Neighbors.

She also recently starred as Cristin in the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM!, a semi-autobiographical story.

Tess appears in several scenes with Dexter.

Throughout the revival, Dexter is dating Chief of Police Angela Bishop, but Jimenez revealed in Dexter: New Blood that her character had feelings for him.

“Tess would have made a move if it hadn’t been for Angela,” Jimenez said in an interview with MovieJunk.

“When Tess notices Angela isn’t there in episode 5, she takes action.”

Then she says in the gym, ‘Another opportunity, Angela isn’t here.'”

Dexter visits Harrison’s school to watch his son wrestle in Dexter: New Blood Episode 6.

Tess invites Dexter up to the top of the bleachers to sit with her.

Jimenez also revealed that she chose to make Tess like Dexter.

She told MovieJunk, “That wasn’t in the script.”

“I made that decision as an actress because I thought it would be more interesting if I went that route.”

And I believe it was the correct decision because it reads powerfully.”

Dexter’s revival, unfortunately, did not end with him living happily ever after in…

