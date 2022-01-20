If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t attend Philip’s memorial, royals will ‘breathe a sigh of relief,’ according to an expert.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not attend Prince Philip’s memorial, members of the Royal Family will “breathe a sigh of relief,” according to a royal expert.

The Sussexes’ absence, according to Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, will keep the spring tribute from becoming a “Harry and Meghan show.”

Officials at the Palace are planning a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in the spring to honor Prince Philip, who died last April.

However, it is understood that Harry, 37, is unwilling to fly here without armed guards with Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months old.

“I think everyone will breathe a sigh of relief if they choose not to come,” Ingrid Seward said.

“It’s Prince Philip’s thanksgiving, and we don’t want it to turn into the Harry and Meghan show.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stated that they do not feel safe visiting the UK because they are no longer entitled to Met guards following their retirement from royal duties.

And Harry, who is now based in the United States, is suing the government for refusing to allow him to pay for police protection.

According to sources, he plans to file a judicial review, making him the first member of the Royal Family to sue Her Majesty’s government.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who is 95 years old, has told Harry that security is a government issue and that she will not intervene.

Phil Dampier, a royal biographer, said it wouldn’t surprise him if the former royals didn’t attend the service, citing the security issue as “a good excuse.”

However, he added that Harry “might come because it looks good from a PR standpoint.”

“If he comes, he will be chastised; if he doesn’t, he will be chastised – he will appear disrespectful to his grandfather, whom he adored – so Harry may come, but I’d be surprised if Meghan does,” Mr Dampier said.

“Flying around for one-off events isn’t a good look in the current climate,” he added. “I think [the memorial visit]could be combined with a few days and a serious attempt to sit down with his brother and father and try and talk things through, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift.”

This year’s Invictus Games, as well as the Queen’s 96th birthday, could coincide with the service.

It would also be a wonderful opportunity for the Sussexes to meet the Royal Family and introduce their daughter, Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.