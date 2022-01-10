If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry water grass at their £11 million LA mansion after the drought, they could face a fine of nearly £400.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry water the grass at their £11 million LA mansion after the drought, they could face a fine of nearly £400.

Officials have imposed a hosepipe ban due to the severe drought, and the couple could face a fine of (dollar)500 (£370).

And, as authorities hoard water supplies, the Sussexes will be concerned about their eight acres of rolling lawns.

Meghan and Harry are said to spend an incredible £15,000 per month on gardening at their sprawling estate.

Rose gardens, stylish topiary, and 100-year-old olive trees can all be found on the grounds of their home.

Residents in affluent Santa Barbara have been given a’stop watering’ notice, which means their blooming lavender bushes and stately Italian cypress trees may wilt in the heat.

After 80% of the state experienced “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions in December, it’s feared that the drought will spark wildfires in the mountainous region.

Watering the lawn within 48 hours of rainfall, filling decorative fountains, and washing cars without a shut-off nozzle on the hose are all prohibited as a result.

According to the Telegraph, Meghan and Harry’s nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate is particularly vulnerable to water shortages because it was built on land with no natural creeks.

Despite this, there is a swimming pool, as well as an artificial pond, brook, and waterfall, on the premises.

“There is only a certain amount of available water for the community, no one really knows how much,” one local water expert told the publication, requesting anonymity.

“Why should the wealthy be able to drain these community water sources at will, from their private wells, without oversight, just to keep their lush green lawns and gardens going?”

The fine is insignificant to most residents of Montecito, where homes sell for tens of millions of dollars.

Regardless of the rules, the Sussexes will undoubtedly follow them.

Why should the wealthy have unrestricted access to these communal water sources?

Despite their frequent use of private jets, the couple is dedicated environmentalists.

After a trip to New York that included a concert calling for climate action, they even skipped a commercial flight home in favor of a private plane.

When he launched the Netflix-style streaming platform WaterBear in December 2020, the Duke compared himself to a raindrop.

Documentaries, campaigns, and eco-travel films are the focus of the organization.

He explained that “every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground.”

“What if we were all raindrops, and we all cared?”

“Nature is… at the end of the day.”

