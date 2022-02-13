If Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey were on “Love Is Blind,” Nick Lachey believes they would have chosen each other.

On the Netflix series Love Is Blind, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are a real-life married couple who help contestants find love.

Long before Love Is Blind, the Lacheys married in 2011.

Nick recently speculated on what would happen if he and Vanessa were contestants on the show, claiming that they would have chosen each other.

Love Is Blind debuted in 2020 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Singles get to know each other in specially designed “pods” that keep them from seeing each other’s faces, according to the show’s concept.

Nick and Vanessa were the hosts for the first season, guiding viewers as they watched the contestants meet and form bonds.

Since then, the duo has returned to host Season 2.

“We went into season one not knowing if the show was even going to work—would people find love, would they connect at all,” Nick told E! News.

“It’s bananas and it’s hard to take your eyes off of, even for us,” he said of the second season.

Nick Lachey believes he ‘would have ended up’ with Vanessa if the two had met on ‘Love Is Blind.’ https:t.coU7P0scfWqNpic.twitter.comTJ5CjXwgOq

Nick Lachey explains why he won’t be reading Jessica Simpson’s autobiography.

If Nick and Vanessa were contestants on Love Is Blind, they’d have to pick a partner from a pool of potential partners.

Nick claims that they would have chosen each other anyway.

Nick told Page Six, “I know for a fact that if we had gone into the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods and didn’t know each other, we would have found each other.”

“I honestly believe that we would have ended up together in a sea of 30 people — and I’m not saying this to be cheesy.”

We’re so alike, and you can’t fight fate, can you?”

Nick and Vanessa spent a lot of time talking on the phone when they first started dating instead of meeting up in person.

This is similar to the “pods” on the show where contestants talk to each other.

“Of course, we knew what each other looked like,” Vanessa explained, “but I spent my first year of dating Nick on the phone, which felt like a pod at times.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.