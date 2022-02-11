If Nick Lachey wasn’t married to Vanessa, he’d be on ‘Love Is Blind’: ‘It’s Proven to Work!’

If Nick Lachey wasn’t married to Vanessa, he’d be on ‘Love Is Blind’: ‘It Works!’

Nick Lachey is happily married to Vanessa Lachey, but if he wasn’t, he would try out for Love Is Blind.

“I’d say that.”

“I mean, it’s fascinating,” the 48-year-old 98 Degrees singer told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the Netflix series’ second season premiere.

“Especially after seeing the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that if you’re looking for love?”

The dating show follows 30 single men and women as they try to make connections with potential partners without seeing each other’s faces.

Despite the fact that it may appear to be an extreme method of meeting your soulmate, Nick told Us that dating apps could be one reason contestants are willing to forego a good first impression.

“This dating world,” he explained, “is not one I’ve ever been a part of — this very superficial’swipe left.'”

“There’s a lot of judgment out there, and you can Google anyone.”

“I didn’t grow up during that time.”

After five years of dating, the boy bander and the NCIS: Hawai’i actress tied the knot in July 2011.

Camden, nine, Brooklyn, seven, and Phoenix, five, are the couple’s three children.

Despite the fact that the Lacheys have been married for more than a decade, the contestants on Love Is Blind have provided them with some relationship advice.

“It all starts with a connection,” Nick told Us, adding that the show has taught him that “patience and work” are essential elements of any relationship.

“Before we were together a lot, [Vanessa] and I had a really emotional connection… which is why we liked this show.”

The winner of The Masked Singer refused to reveal too many details about season 2, but he did say that the season finale will be “bananas.”

He continued, “It’s insane.”

“It’s a great cast.”

You’re going to enjoy it.”

Season 3 will also be released sooner than season 2, which was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vanessa revealed last year that the show’s third installment had already begun filming in September 2021.

