If Nicky and Sally had gotten together when they were younger, their romance would have ‘died,’ according to ‘This Is Us.’

When Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and Sally (Dey Young) didn’t end up together in season 6, many This Is Us fans were shocked.

However, it appears that the end result was always intended.

The cast of This Is Us recently revealed their predictions for Sally and Nicky if they went to Woodstock as planned – and let’s just say that many viewers will be pleased with the outcome.

After meeting on This Is Us, young Sally (Genevieve Angelson) and Nicky (Michael Angarano) decided to run away to Woodstock in California.

Nicky, on the other hand, ultimately chose to remain at home.

As a result, Sally decided to leave him behind.

Despite this, because of Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) twins, adult Nicky (Dunne) finally made it out to California.

Nicky was also clearly preoccupied with Sally (Young) in the present day.

Then, in Season 6, of This Is Us, he ran into his ex.

However, no one had anticipated it.

In episode 2, Nicky discovered that Sally had changed and had married Eric (Jeffrey Nordling).

Nicky, on the other hand, was able to put his visit to rest.

Nicky revealed that he had no regrets after pining for Sally for 50 years.

Meanwhile, after saying his goodbyes to Sally for the final time, Nicky began flirting with a flight attendant named Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway).

Then, in a flashback scene, This Is Us revealed that Edie is Nicky’s future wife.

Maybe the most awkward meal of all time.

However, it is not a waste of time.

Some This Is Us viewers may be wondering what would have happened if Sally and Nicky had gone to Woodstock together.

However, director Kay Oyegun and writer Kevin Falls speculated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the two would have broken up right away.

“I believe that if he had gone to Woodstock, the relationship would have just died out, like so many do when you’re 18, 19,” Falls said.

“And I have a feeling he wasn’t in Sally’s life at the time…

The most awkward meal of all-time? Maybe. But not a waste of time. #ThisIsUsFinalChapterpic.twitter.com/KsX6TbindC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 13, 2022