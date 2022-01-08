If Prince William and Kate Middleton visit America, they may not stay at the Sussexes’ home — and it’s not because of the “Royal Rift.”

If Prince William and Kate Middleton visit America, they may not stay at the Sussexes’ home — and it has nothing to do with the ‘Royal Rift.’

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are rumored to be planning a trip to the United States in 2022.

However, a royal expert claims that if this occurs, the Cambridges will not stay with the Sussexes for reasons unrelated to their infamous “royal rift.”

The Earthshot Prize was founded by William to promote environmental policies and sustainability.

The first annual Earthshot Prize was held in London in October 2021, and the next will be held in the United States. As a result, it appears that the Cambridges will travel to the United States to promote the event.

In the fall of 2021, royal author Duncan Larcombe also told Closer that William and Kate are “overdue” for a royal tour of the United States. Their last one was in 2011.

“A royal tour to the United States has been long overdue,” said Larcombe.

“They are our most important allies, and the royals have a huge following there.”

It takes around six months to plan a royal tour in secret, so there’s probably one planned for later this year or next, and my best guess is it’ll be William and Kate.”

“It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States,” Larcombe added, “so they’ll go at some point, whether next year or in the near future.”

The author claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did Prince Charles and Prince William a “favor” by leaving the Royal Family.

Some royal watchers believe that if the Cambridges visit the United States, they will not stay with Harry and Meghan due to their infamous “royal rift,” but commentator Neil Sean claims that William and Kate will not stay with the Sussexes for other reasons.

Sean said in a YouTube video, “According to very good sources, it’s not really anything to do with the royal rift—if you want to believe that particular side of the story.”

“It has more to do with the fact that they couldn’t stay there due to security concerns.”

“You can’t have Prince William and Catherine stay in an area… that isn’t really secure by royal standards,” Sean continued.

Of course, we all know that Prince William and Catherine will be accompanied by their own security detail.

However, we’ve been informed…

