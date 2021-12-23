If Quentin Tarantino wins one more Oscar for Original Screenwriting, he’ll tie with this renowned filmmaker for the most of all time.

If Quentin Tarantino wins another Oscar for Original Screenwriting, he will tie with this renowned filmmaker for the most of all time.

Quentin Tarantino has a distinct writing style that has influenced a slew of other genre writers all over the world.

He draws inspiration from previous works while also injecting his own style into his scripts.

Tarantino once stated that he only needs one more Oscar for original screenwriting to tie for the most ever won by any filmmaker in the category.

This would elevate him to the status of one of the industry’s most well-known writers.

Tarantino has a long history with the Academy Awards.

He has already won two Academy Awards for original screenwriting, for Pulp Fiction in 1994 and Django Unchained in 2012.

Both films have had an undeniable impact on the next generation of filmmakers.

Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all received Best Director nominations from the Academy.

Tarantino was also nominated for Inglourious Basterds in the original screenplay category in 2009, but he lost out to Mark Boal’s The Hurt Locker screenplay.

He was nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, but Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making history.

Tarantino spoke with Vulture about The Hateful Eight and other major films in his illustrious career.

The filmmaker was asked if he was disappointed that he had not received any best director awards.

He, on the other hand, is unfazed.

Tarantino has every right to be pleased with his Oscars for screenwriting.

Tarantino replied with a firm “no.”

“I would have preferred to win Best Director for Inglourious Basterds, but I have plenty of time.”

And I’m ecstatic with my writing Oscars.”

“I’ll brag about this: I’m one of five people who has won two Original Screenplay Oscars,” Tarantino continued.

Woody Allen, Charles Brackett, Billy Wilder, and Paddy Chayefsky are the remaining four.

That was something I didn’t realize until it was written on a website.”

Tarantino said, “I went, ‘Holy s***!'”

“Those are the greatest screenwriters in Hollywood’s history.”

Woody Allen has now beaten us all.

He’s won three, so I’ll tie Woody if I win three.”

Tarantino’s current track record puts him among the greats, even if he doesn’t win a third Oscar for original screenwriting.

(hashtag)Oscars: Woody Allen takes home the award for Original Screenplay!

Allen won three Academy Awards for Annie Hall in 1977, Hannah and Her Sisters in 1986, and Midnight in Paris in 2011.

He does, however, have a whopping 13 Oscar nominations for original screenplays….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.