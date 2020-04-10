If Shakespeare raised his head

The bibliography that Shakespeare has generated in the last two hundred years is oceanic. And not only in the Anglo-Saxon sphere, where the Bardo reigns absolutely, but in the most varied languages ​​on the planet, precisely because Shakespeare’s surveys and inquiries into the human soul do not belong to a linguistic community, nor to a particular country , but are the heritage of our species. There is no day of the year, exaggerating a bit, when a book on Shakespeare does not see the light, a new edition of any of his dramatic or lyrical works. Shakespeare lives in each of the houses of those who read and admire him as one more family member, as a close friend with whom to dialogue and to ask for advice, as an encyclopedia in whose pages we see our doubts reflected and in whose characters we discover our fears and desires . Two excellent monographs on the Avon Swan have just appeared, both by American essayists: Bostonian Stephen Greenblatt (1943), professor at Harvard, Pulitzer Prize and general editor of The Norton Shakespeare, and New Yorker Harold Bloom (1930-2019). ), author, among other famous books, of The Western Canon and Shakespeare: the invention of the human.

I will start with the Greenblatt essay. Philip Roth has written of this book, dedicated to the figure of the tyrant in the play of Shakespeare, who is “organized in an admirable way” and who is “extremely pleasant to read”, very positive characteristics that I assume and subscribe to after my personal reading experience. It must be emphasized, for the perfect enjoyment of the content of the work, that at the end of it a very useful analytical and names index is offered, covering almost thirty pages and complementing the general index, developed in ten epigraphs, a coda , a section of thanks, the notes (that should have gone to the foot of the page) and the aforementioned analytical index.

From the watchtower

At all times Greenblatt stands, as it has to be, in the watchtower of his own time, turning Shakespeare’s analysis of tyranny into an analysis of tyranny and its variants of narcissistic madness in the 21st century. In this way we seek and find in the English playwright the keys to understanding current phenomena such as totalitarian populism, already denounced by Shakespeare and subject to the most severe criticism by Greenblatt. There is no facet of the tyrant in which the American scholar does not dig and does not investigate, from the popular support that so many times concurs as an essential collaborator in his leap to tyranny, to the traits of his character: his criminal build, his cruelty, his self-destructive spirit, his demagogic attitude, his insatiable longing for power and despotic dominion over others, his total absence of empathy, etc. All this developed on those plays of Shakespeare that have a tyrant as the protagonist.

We find in the English playwright the keys to current phenomena such as populism

The second of the monographs on Shakespeare is by the teacher Harold Bloom. Two years before his death, Bloom busied himself writing five not-long-page books on five Shakespearean characters: Falstaff, Cleopatra, Lear, Yago, and Macbeth. Broken Glass, with the invaluable collaboration of Ángel Luis Pujante, our top Shakespeare specialist and exemplary translator of his work, will place these five books by Harold Bloom in the windows of the Spanish bookshops in the course of the 2020-2021 biennium. , exquisitely translated into Spanish by the aforementioned Bidding.

Human quality

The first, dedicated to Sir John Falstaff, has just seen the light. Bloom, who was generous with meat like Falstaff and who played the role of Sir John in different university settings, saw in Prince Harry’s voluminous friend a kind of paradigm of love for life, a kind of symbol of the joy that comes from being alive. I remember that in the book he dedicated to Shakespeare Bloom he considered The Merry Wives of Windsor as the worst of the dramatic pieces that the Bardo composed. I fully agree with him. And it is that the figure of Falstaff in that comedy does not have the endearing human quality that he displays in the two parts of The History of King Henry the Fourth and in Henry the Fifth, where we appreciate how much his indelible good-natured figure is worth at the same time that dissolute.

A tragicomic hero par excellence, Sir John was fortunate enough to be installed cinematographically in the also generous meats of the actor and director Orson Welles in that filmic wonder that is Chimes at midnight (1965), the best film in my opinion of the many premieres on the Shakespearean theme. . Great tribute, then, paid by Harold Bloom to the Fat Knight in the first of his five books on Shakespeare characters. And the tribute paid by Ángel Luis Pujante to maestro Bloom is also wonderful.

“The tyrant. Shakespeare and politics ». Stephen Greenblatt

Test. Alphabet, 2020. 256 pages. 20 euros

Falstaff. Mine is life ». Harold bloom

Test. Broken Glass, 2020. 184 pages. 20 euros .