If she were in ‘Magic Mike 3,’ Sandra Bullock claims she would steal Channing Tatum’s scene (exclusive)

Sandra Bullock will not be busting out her dance moves for Magic Mike 3! Sorry, Channing Tatum!

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with the Oscar winner at the premiere of her new film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday night, where she joked about not wanting to steal the spotlight from her co-star in the upcoming third installment of the Magic Mike franchise, The Lost City of D.

Bullock joked, “He’s been pleading with me to come on board with my stripping skills, for which they’re world renowned.”

“I’m not sure if I want to do it and divert attention.”

Channing needs that moment, and if I walk on stage, you know what’s going to happen: all eyes will be on me, and it’ll be all about mama.”

“Not really,” she continued, “but that’s what would happen in my world.”

All eyes would simply shift away from Channing and toward me, where they would remain.”

Tatum announced on Instagram on Monday that he will star in the third Magic Mike film, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

The 41-year-old actor shared a photo of the script, which revealed that it was written by Reid Carolin and directed by Steven Soderbergh and featured the film’s title, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Carolin and Soderbergh both worked on the first film in the franchise, Magic Mike, in 2012.

Carolin also wrote Magic Mike XXL, a 2015 sequel directed by Gregory Jacobs, who will return to produce the third installment.

Tatum captioned his Instagram post, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane is tapping back in.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum said in a press release.

It’ll never be the same in the stripperverse.”

Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) shared this post.

The first two Magic Mike movies grossed nearly (dollar)300 million worldwide, spawning the popular stage show Magic Mike Live, which is set to tour North America next year.

The upcoming HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, which will premiere on December, is inspired by those live shows.

16 and is directed by Tatum.

