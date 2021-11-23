If Stevie Nicks hadn’t become a rock star, she would have pursued these music-related careers.

Stevie Nicks was destined to work in the music industry in some capacity.

She’d wanted to perform since she was five years old, when her grandfather taught her to harmonize.

Despite her mother’s efforts to persuade her to pursue a career in acting, she chose to pursue a career in music.

Buckingham Nicks was formed after Nicks met Lindsey Buckingham.

The duo eventually won the golden ticket when Fleetwood Mac members asked them to join their disjointed band.

Nicks claims that joining Fleetwood Mac was destined for her, and she is right.

She did, however, have a few backup plans in case her music career didn’t work out.

Barbara, Nicks’ mother, instilled in her daughter a strong work ethic.

Barbara never wanted Nicks to be reliant on anyone and advised her to be her own boss because she despised being told what to do.

Nicks imagined that if she pursued a music career, she would be able to be self-sufficient, as her mother desired.

Barbara aided Nicks in any way she could, but Nicks had to work hard for her goals.

As a result, Nicks had to devise contingency plans in the event that things did not go as planned.

However, those contingencies didn’t have to be limited to the realm of music.

Nicks told 96.1 WSRS in 2001 that even if her music career had failed, she would have been able to find work in the music industry.

“I think I would’ve been a music teacher or a disc jockey if I hadn’t made it in the music business,” Nicks said.

“Without a doubt.”

“Because that’s where my love would’ve gone, you know,” she continued, her voice low like a disc jockey’s.

“I’ve been doing press for a couple of weeks.”

So I’m being gracious, despite the fact that I’m losing my voice from speaking.

This isn’t due to the fact that I’m a singer.

You know, this is just from speaking.

So, this low voice… I have to raise my pitch and come up, you know, but this is my disc jockey voice… (Stevie laughs)”

Tom Petty and his wife assisted Stevie Nicks in the writing of “Edge of Seventeen.”

Nicks attended Caada College, a community college in Redwood City, California, according to StevieNicks.info.

She went on to San Jose State College (University), where she majored in speech communication and minored in psychology.

Following graduation,…

