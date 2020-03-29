If the coronavirus pandemic stops your IVF treatment: “heartbreaking” [Video]

Sarah and Kevin Shockley from Waukesha, Wisconsin, have struggled with infertility for years and planned to start a second round of IVF treatment this week. Now, like everything else, it has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the story of how it affected Sarah and Kevin, a fourth grade dental hygienist or teacher, as Sarah Yahoo told who edited the interview for brevity. Follow her trip on Instagram.We have been trying to get pregnant since our wedding anniversary in 2016. Looking back, we were kind of naive. We both come from large families and thought we would be pregnant in a few months. That didn’t happen.

We tried it naturally for a whole year before we found we needed help. Unfortunately, we found that my husband had testicular cancer. So he was operated on and irradiated. It was about the same time I got pregnant – but it was short-lived because I had a miscarriage.

After my husband was irradiated, the doctors suggested waiting a whole year to try again. He froze some of his sperm – that was one of the recommendations because after treatment or after surgery and after radiation they are not quite sure what the sperm quality will be.

My doctor then referred us to the fertility specialist. Given my husband’s history of testicular cancer, we assumed that he was the reason why we could not receive. However, my doctor diagnosed me with PCOS and told me that I wasn’t ovulating – a major reason why we couldn’t have a baby. The two options we had were to start with IUI, which is artificial insemination, or continue with IVF. We started with the IUIs because they were cheaper and faster. We did it twice, but none worked. We also tried IVF, but our two embryos had missing chromosomes so they would not survive.

We should start an IVF cycle today, but because of the corona virus, we decided to stop it. If I started the injections and a government forbids us to leave the house, I would have to stop in the middle of the cycle. Postponing it was really heartbreaking.

We were so hopeful for 2020. But now, with the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like our year.

[I started an Instagram account] Illuminate infertility and help others. But it also helped me deal with the emotional burden of infertility. And helped me feel less alone. Many of the conversations I have had are with people who have had the same experience. It was very supportive.

