If there is a 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval and his new band will perform on the show.

If there is a tenth season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval and his new band will perform.

Tom Sandoval of VANDERPUMP Rules revealed that he would “love” to perform with his new band on the long-running show.

He told The Sun exclusively that if the show gets a second season, he can definitely see the group on it.

“I would love that,” the TV star, who fronts Tom Sandoval and The MOST Extras, said of bringing his band to VPR.

I’d be thrilled…

“First and foremost, we need to get another season. That’s never a guarantee.”

The 38-year-old went on to say that he was “excited” about his new music venture, which he only launched a few months ago.

“It’s one of my favorite questions to ask, and it’s not why,” Tom continued.

Why not…

“Why not bring in a full brass section?” says the conductor.

You understand what I’m talking about.

Let’s get this party started.”

“When you come to our shows and hear these songs that you’ve heard a million times before, it’s not like listening to them on the radio just like how they’re done,” Tom’s bandmate Jason Bader added about the group’s style.

“We’re doing them our way, Tom’s way, in the most outlandish way.”

That’s just one of the many factors that contribute to the show’s incredible quality.”

However, for those who doubt Tom’s musical abilities, the Bravo star defended his role as bandleader.

“Technically, this is my fourth band,” he explained.

“I wanted to do something simple to grasp.”

They’re not required to… learn to appreciate my music.

“They can listen to music that they’ve known, loved, and listened to for years.”

And, for fans hoping to hear Tom’s previous hit, Touch In Public (TIP), in concert, he says there are plans for it to appear on a future set list, after viewers saw him create the song’s music video on the popular reality series.

“We just want to make sure it’s perfect,” Tom said of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Visit Tom’s tour page for more information on his upcoming shows with Tom Sandoval and The MOST Extras.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.