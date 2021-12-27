If there’s one thing fans of Ina Garten learned from the Barefoot Contessa in 2021, it’s that this childhood favorite is better toasted.

If there’s one thing fans of Ina Garten learned in 2021 from the Barefoot Contessa, it’s that this childhood favorite is better toasted.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

This year, Ina Garten has been teaching her millions of fans about all of her clever kitchen hacks.

She’s shared tips on everything from the importance of having Texmati rice on hand to the benefits of having a good roasting pan on social media.

But it was the discovery that this one childhood staple is much better toasted that really stood out from Garten’s tutelage.

In 2021, the Barefoot Contessa taught us a lot through her Instagram posts, her Food Network TV show, and her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

She taught us that American-style basmati rice, also known as Texmati rice, was an absolute must-have in the pantry.

She also incorporates it into a number of her own recipes.

Garten also revealed that using an egg yolk to add richness and creaminess to a delicious buttercream frosting is the secret.

She also taught us that investing in an All-Clad stainless steel roasting pan is a smart move.

Garten’s method for organizing her most-used cooking tools was another kitchen tip she shared this year.

She recommends separating these items into two crocks: one for metal utensils and one for wooden tools.

Garten also suggested replacing your reusable grocery bags with a roomy, leather-handled burlap carrier bag capable of carrying up to 100 pounds.

If there’s one thing Garten’s fans have learned this year, it’s that a toasted peanut butter and jelly sandwich is even better.

The Barefoot Contessa posted an Instagram photo of the world’s most perfect PBandamp;J in February.

“Lunch date! Jeffrey and I make PB&Js, drive down to the beach, sit in the car, and listen to the podcast The Daily,” she captioned the picture.

(hashtag)nolifeguardonduty (hashtag)simplepleasures

Ina Garten (@inagarten) shared a post.

Fans reacted positively to the post.

“Why does your PBandamp;J look like Henry Cavill in a tuxedo and mine looks like my father in a leisure suit circa 1978?” one commenter wondered. “I love how you make a pb (plus) j look like the best sandwich in the world?” another added.

Store-bought Pepperidge Farm white bread, creamy Skippy peanut butter, and Eli Zabar’s raspberry preserves are all you’ll need to make Garten’s version of this delicious childhood staple.

Garten toasts the bread very lightly…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.