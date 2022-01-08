‘If They Were Smart, They’d Bring Me Back on Sandy’s Season,’ says Rhylee from ‘Below Deck.’

‘If They Were Smart, They Would Bring Me Back on Sandy’s Season,’ Rhylee from ‘Below Deck’ says.

Rhylee Gerber of Below Deck said she’d be willing to return to the show, but only if she could work for Captain Sandy Yawn at Below Deck Mediterranean.

Gerber stated that she has moved on from the show, but when asked if she would consider returning, she stated that a switch to Med would be interesting.

She also revealed that she was supposed to be on Below Deck Galley Talk but that scheduling conflicts prevented her from doing so.

Gerber was asked if she ever considered returning on Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon.

She said, “If they were smart, they’d bring me back on Sandy’s season.”

“And if they were really smart, they’d bring me back for [Captain] Lee’s [Rosbach] season and let me f*** up Lee’s season [laughs].”

She also revealed that producers from Below Deck Galley Talk approached her about appearing on the show.

“When the Galley Talk [producers]first approached me, I was in Montana and working on a ranch at the time.”

They also inquired as to who I was in close proximity to.

And I was like, “I’m in Montana on a ranch I’m not familiar with.”

As a result, they decided not to pay for any flights.

Colin [Macy-O’Toole] has to pay for his own flight to Fort Worth right now.

“Ft. Lauderdale.”

Gerber expressed interest in taking on the role of bosun and believes Yawn would make an excellent teacher.

In 2020, she said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, “I feel like I would’ve gotten into a boson position with Captain Sandy.”

“And I could have learned a lot more about how a yacht works,” she added. “Even now, and I’ve said this to fans who are either supportive of me or not, there’s still a lot I need to know about working on deck with that kind of boat,” she added.

Whether you like it or not, I’m back, babes!! At the very least, Ashton should be grateful for my return, as it diverts attention away from his heinous sexual advances (hashtag)belowdeck(hashtag)bravotv(hashtag)thelifeofrhylee(hashtag)yourewelcomepic.twitter.comqAmHTSW4em

Is Rhylee Gerber Making a Comeback to Reality TV with ‘Below Deck’?

She went on to say, “People are quick to insult and judge it.”

“There’s more…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.