If this happens, Van Hunt, Halle Berry’s boyfriend, says they might marry.

Van Hunt, Halle Berry’s boyfriend, says they may marry if this happens.

Remember when Halle Berry and Van Hunt shared a New Year’s photo that had everyone thinking they’d married? Well, it’s possible they’re close to saying “I do.”

Is it still possible for Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt to tie the knot?

In the month of January,

On the 13th episode of The Domenick Nati Show, the 51-year-old musician teased what could seal the deal for the duo on Instagram Live.

“Man, maybe after ‘Automatic Woman,’ the song he co-wrote for Berry’s new film Bruised, is nominated for an Oscar and wins,” he said.

He attempted to persuade Berry to lend her voice to the song’s background, despite the fact that HER “smashed” the hit with her incredible vocals.

“I think she has a good voice,” Hunt said, “but I don’t think she considers herself a singer.”

But, hey, the song is already on the 94th Academy Awards’ Original Song shortlist, so perhaps wedding bells are on the way—and Berry can perform then.

After all, they’ve already sparked marriage rumors by posting a photo of themselves kissing at what appeared to be an altar.

“Well,” Berry said on New Year’s Day on Instagram.

‘It’s official,’ says the narrator.

Despite what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Octavia Spencer believed, a quick scan of the post revealed that Berry and Hunt were actually saying it’s official that it’s 2022.

The 55-year-old star later clarified on Instagram, “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!”

“It’s clear that people aren’t swiping as much as we assumed.”

Thank you for your kind words, though; they meant a lot to us! It’s OFFICIAL: the internet has been defeated.

(hashtag)JanuaryFoolsDay (hashtag)NoMoreSwipes4Me”

Despite the fact that the post fooled almost everyone, fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse into Berry and Hunt’s two-year relationship, details of which the couple has kept private, including how they met.

“I’m glad we had the opportunity to meet,” Hunt said during his IG Live.

Beginning a relationship at the age of 50 is something I never imagined possible.

Everything is going fantastically.

All I have to say is that.”

Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They May Get Married If This Happens