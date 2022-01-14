If Van Hunt wins an Oscar, he jokes about marrying Halle Berry.

Van Hunt jokes that if he wins an Oscar, he will marry Halle Berry.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are just one Oscar win away from walking down the aisle!

Hunt was asked about his relationship with the Bruised actress and the small snag that prevents the two from marrying in a new interview on The Domenick Nati show.

“Perhaps after “Automatic Woman” is nominated for an Academy Award and wins,” Hunt joked when asked when he and Berry will marry.

“It could happen, Domenick, with your help and your cigar.”

“It’s an Oscar-nominated song,” he continued, “that could be HER’s second win in a row.” “HER, huge artist, on a Halle Berry film that was number one on Netflix.”

Domenick, I’ve got some exciting news for you.”

Berry and Hunt had the internet fooled when they posted on Instagram on New Year’s Day what appeared to be a post announcing their marriage.

Despite the fact that the tongue-in-cheek post fooled everyone from the 55-year-old actress’s fans and followers to Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer, Hunt told Nati that their intention with the tongue-in-cheek post was never to deceive anyone.

“I’d like to clear that up for you.

Hunt clarified, “We never do any pranks.”

“No, that wasn’t it.”

We were just making fun of each other.

“We’re attempting our own January Fool’s Day.”

Berry responded to the viral photo by sharing another later that weekend, explaining that it was all part of some “New Year’s Day fun.”

“Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts!” Berry wrote alongside a photo of herself and Hunt. “Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated (hashtag)nomoreswipes4me (hashtag)Januaryfoolsday.”

Halle Berry (@halleberry) shared a post on her Instagram account.

The 51-year-old musician also shared a photo of himself appearing to fall into the ocean while on vacation with his girlfriend, indicating that they were almost married.

van hunt (@vanhunt) shared this post.

While the vacation photo was a hoax, it isn’t the first time Berry and Hunt have hinted at marriage. In November, at the premiere of Berry’s Netflix project, the couple joked that Berry’s.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Van Hunt Jokes He’ll Marry Halle Berry If He Wins an Oscar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)