If WarnerMedia sells The CW, what happens to the “Arrowverse” shows?

DC Entertainment is a division of Warner Bros.

The CW has produced several DC superhero series under its umbrella.

What will happen to all of the Arrowverse shows now that WarnerMedia is planning to sell The CW?

The CW is owned by WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, and both parent companies have decided to sell the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, The CW has not been profitable since its inception in 2006, when WarnerMedia and CBS merged The WB and UPN.

It made money from its deal with Netflix to stream shows like The Flash and Riverdale.

That arrangement came to an end when WarnerMedia and CBS launched their own streaming platforms and began shifting their titles to HBO Max and Paramount(plus).

There’s no word on where The CW will end up for the time being.

According to reports, Nexstar, which owns hundreds of local stations and cable channels, including those that broadcast The CW, could be one of the top contenders.

If WarnerMedia and CBS sell The CW, the network’s DC series could be lost.

However, if WarnerMedia maintains a minority stake, The CW may be able to continue developing and airing Arrowverse shows.

WarnerMedia has yet to reveal its plans for the superhero franchise.

CW CEO Mark Pedowitz, in a memo to his staff, urged the network to keep producing high-quality programming.

“We must keep doing what we do best,” he said, “making The CW as successful and vibrant as it has always been.”

“With more original programming than ever before, this season’s expansion to Saturday night, and our growing digital and streaming platforms, we thrive when we come together and build The CW together.”

The Arrowverse is a shared television universe based on The CW’s DC television shows.

It all started with Arrow in 2012, and shows like The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl followed.

Batwoman and Black Lightning are two of the more recent series.

Superman and Lois, the network’s most recent series, is now in its second season.

Following The Flash, it is The CW’s second-highest DC show.

