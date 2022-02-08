If You Can’t Afford the Dyson Airwrap, These Are Must-Have Hair Styling Tools

Hair Styling Tools You Should Have If You Can’t Afford the Dyson Airwrap

For as little as (dollar)35, you can get supermodel hair inspired by the 1990s.

If you’re anything like us, the majority of the videos on your TikTok For You Page are people flaunting their Dyson Airwrap.

Despite the fact that we continue to be enthralled by the revolutionary tool’s ability to create ’90s supermodel locks in a matter of minutes, two things are holding us back.

One, the styler is still in high demand, and two, the price tag of (dollar)549 is prohibitively expensive.

Whether you’re on the waiting list for the Airwrap or can’t afford it, we’ve found eight dupes that will help you achieve a voluminous mane for a fraction of the price while you wait for the real thing.

Our top picks are listed below.

We’ve been using this dryer brush for over a year and it hasn’t let us down! It’s made of ceramic tourmaline, which adds shine and reduces frizz while allowing you to control the volume.

This blow dry air brush, which is powered by T3 IonFlow technology, will help you achieve shiny, frizz-free locks in no time.

It comes with two interchangeable brush attachments to help you achieve your desired hairstyle.

Plus, 15 heat and speed settings ensure that every day is a good hair day!

This budget-friendly, TikTok-approved styler has over 212,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.

It’s a hair dryer and a hot air brush in one, reducing frizz and hair damage while adding red carpet-worthy volume.

The unique design draws hair into the curl chamber “where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls and waves every time,” according to TikTok. Plus, the temperature can be adjusted to further customize texture while avoiding heat damage.

Curl or straighten your hair with the Le Duo by L’ange, which features a user-friendly design with small air vents to cool and maintain curls.

If you’re still not convinced, read one of the 20,912 reviews on L’ange’s website.

This three-in-one package

