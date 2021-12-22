‘If you don’t start on time, you don’t get paid on time!’ Swizz Beatz said of ‘Verzuz’ artists who arrive late and become inebriated on stage.

Swizz Beatz has established himself as a powerful hip-hop voice by producing music for some of the most well-known rappers in history.

Verzuz was founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in 2020 as a platform for artists to connect with their fans and each other.

Since then, Verzuz has undergone a complete transformation.

Before the pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were both interested in bringing the concept of Verzuzoriginated to life.

It was simple: two well-known artists compare their discographies and alternate playing songs from their respective catalogs.

The world was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, and the first Verzuz battle took place shortly after.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland performed their own songs and mocked each other while sitting in their respective home studios on Instagram.

Once live events resumed, Verzuz began staging in-person battles for a more authentic rap battle experience.

The live event format has caused some issues for Swizz Beatz and the rest of the crew. While it’s great for artists to see each other in person — and for fans to be able to attend in person — it has caused some issues for Swizz Beatz and the rest of the crew.

Following a chaotic battle between hip-hop supergroup Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Swizz took to Instagram comments to vent his frustrations with artists and their entourages.

In one of his comments, he stated, “New rule: if you don’t start on time, you don’t get paid on time!!! Verzuz is not free!!”

He went on to criticize artists for making unrealistic demands, both financial and otherwise, given their current clout in comparison to decades ago.

“Ain’t done a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like sold-out stadium prices!” Swizz said, referring to Fat Joe’s meme-worthy remark.

“We’re debating not going on until my Rikers buddy calls to say a prayer.”

I’m just saying that being drunk and late after being paid for ten shows in one Verzuz is not acceptable.”

Infosurhoy has entertainment news.

