If you enjoy football movies and TV shows, check out ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and other titles.

If you enjoy football movies and TV shows, check out ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and others.

All year long, it’s football season! The Super Bowl is the ultimate viewing experience for football fans, but what happens after the game is over?

Football fans don’t want this season to end, whether their team wins the big game or their hometown heroes have already lost.

Viewers no longer have to say goodbye to the gridiron game once the Super Bowl is over, as there is plenty of pigskin content available all year.

Fans will be able to relive the glory of their high school football days for months to come by watching football-themed movies and TV shows.

Maybe you’d like to get away from it all and become a fan of a fictional team like the Dillion Panthers from Friday Night Lights, led by Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler)?

The series, which is set in Texas, will teach viewers what it means to believe in the power of sports and to have “clear eyes, full hearts, and can’t lose” mentality.

It’s also about football, so it’s a win-win situation.

Varsity Blues, The Longest Yard, and other films will have fans jumping out of their seats as they become emotionally invested in a fictional football team, regardless of the season.

To warm their tailgate-loving heart, viewers can catch up on football movies based on real people and events, such as Remember the Titans and Rudy.

Sean Astin, who played Rudy, still remembers the film fondly, telling Us Weekly in August 2020 about filming his iconic final snap play.

“My wife [Christine Harrell] was sitting on the bench.”

He remembered, “I looked at her before the big final snap.”

“I’ll never forget that, or the sound of the crowd.”

That, and the small crew’s incredible achievement.

I was also happy for Rudy.

Jon Favreau’s cry chokes me up every time I watch the film.”

During the winter, spring, and summer, sports fans can binge-watch comedies like Coach and The League to channel their inner football fan until the new season of the NFL begins in the fall.

Fans can also brush up on their cheerleading skills by watching Bring It On or Netflix’s Cheer (Gabrielle Union’s mat skills are legendary).

