If you enjoyed ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ here are 5 shows to watch.

If you enjoyed ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ here are five shows to watch if you enjoyed the series.

After the shocking conclusion of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the hit 2006 series, fans yearned for more.

Dexter Morgan was discovered in Upstate New York under a false name almost a decade after faking his death to go into hiding.

With a job and a girlfriend, he’d established a normal life, but the return of his son, Harrison Morgan, threw him off course.

While we try to process everything that has happened, we’ve put together a list of shows similar to Dexter: New Blood that should at the very least fill the void left in your viewing schedule.

Barry is a 2018 film that tells the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who wants to leave the business and become an actor.

It’s too bad that starting a new life is so difficult for him.

In addition to Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan star in the series.

It’s now available to watch on HBO.

Hannibal centers on criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), who is “haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers,” according to IMDb, and seeks help from psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) as part of an FBI investigation.

But Hannibal is more complex than he realizes.

The show ended its three-season run on NBC in 2015, but it is still available on streaming services like Hulu and Prime Video.

Elliot Alderson, a computer programmer who works as both a cybersecurity engineer and a vigilante hacker, is at the center of Robot.

When he’s asked to help in a corporate takedown, he’s forced to confront a moral dilemma.

From 2015 to 2019, the show starred Rami Malek and aired on the USA Network.

It’s available on Prime Video right now.

Power is a Starz series based on the life of James St. James, starring Omari Hardwick.

Patrick is a businessman in New York City who also works as a drug dealer.

James wishes to leave the game and pursue a career as a legitimate entrepreneur, but his plans are hampered by a number of obstacles.

James, like Dexter, has a tense relationship with his son Tariq that ends in tragedy.

After six seasons, Power came to an end in 2020, but four spinoffs continue the story.

