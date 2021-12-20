If you grew up on a council estate like me, you’ll definitely know someone with one of these names.

If you grew up on a council estate like me, you know someone with one of these names.

On Tiktok, a WOMAN who grew up on a council estate shares her amusing observations and favorite celebrities.

Lily Dee, a Tiktoker, shares her memories of growing up on a council estate and the names she heard the most.

“Counting down the top 5 council estate kids names,” she says in her Tiktok, which has nearly 5000 views, which lists the top names from 5 to 1.

“Of course we’re prepared for this.

“It’s got to be Mason, hasn’t it, good ol’ Mason, coming in at number five?”

“He’s fine, but if you give him too many sweets, he’ll start bouncing around the house, Mason.”

“At number four, we have Skylar.

“Aww, Skylar, your face is like an angel, but your temper is like a f**king devil.”

“Number three, Aidan, Braiden, Jayden, or Kayden, or any name ending in Aiden.”

“A little shit, always robbing your football from your front garden and your pedal bike, put it in the shed or Aiden will get it.”

“Our Destiny takes second place, coming in second place.

“She’s cute, but if you rob her red crayons, her sister Mercedes will come after you and smash your head in.”

“Coming in at the one spot, last but not least, McKenzie,” Lily said at the end of the list.

“I told ya Michelle I’m not taking him shopping anymore because he kicks the back of my car seat and I’ve had enough.”

Lily’s previous videos about the names received a lot of attention, with nearly a million views.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to sing her praises, with the majority declaring that they ‘love it.’

‘I love your vids,’ one wrote, while another said, ‘I love your TikToks.’

“Haha I have a Mason and you described him to a T haha love it,” one parent said of her video.

Lily also did a list of the most popular father names heard on a council estate, which a lot of people are relating to and even adding their own to.

“If you grew up on a council estate, you’ve probably heard these names,” she said. “I’m going to count down the top 5 council estate Dad names.”

“We’ve got Tony for number five.”

“Good ol’ Anthony, only Grandma calls him Anthony, bless her, she’s still going strong at 102, help her with the shopping.”

“Anyway, I’ve got good ol’ Rob, Robbo, Roberto coming in at number four.”

“Need a drill? Robbo will lend you one.”

Nope…

