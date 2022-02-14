If you have dark circles or puffiness around your eyes, this cooling eye stick may be able to help you get rid of both.

“I woke up like this!” We all wish we could wake up looking “flawless” like Beyoncé.

It’s as if the dark circles under our eyes are endless voids, and the puffiness gives the impression that we’ve been crying for hours.

Even after a good night’s sleep! But what else can we do? We use eye cream, we drink plenty of water, and we go to bed at a reasonable hour — so what’s the solution?

It may not be realistic to wake up every morning looking “flawless,” but it is entirely possible to make it appear as if we did.

We just need to add one more quick step after finishing our skincare routine: this Embryolisse eye stick!

At Amazon, you can get the Embryolisse Eclat du Regard Radiant Eye Cooling Stick for (dollar)25!

After applying skincare, this eye stick can be used to prepare the under-eye area before applying makeup.

It’s similar to a primer, but it can also be worn alone to brighten and highlight bare skin, as well as to refresh it throughout the day.

It’s designed to feel ultra-refreshing, with a cooling sensation that awakens your skin as you swipe!

This Embryolisse eye stick contains soothing, hydrating aloe vera, moisturizing glycerin, and a restructuring plant-based complex that aims to soften and smooth out the eye area as well as reduce dark circles and puffiness.

It’s also suitable for all skin types, which we obviously appreciate.

That makes it even easier for Us to tell everyone we know about it!

Shoppers believe that adding this extra step to their routine has miraculously improved their appearance and confidence.

It’s also extremely easy to use and transport, making it ideal for long days and nights out.

Simply remove the cap from the stick and swipe it under your eye, aiming for the dark.

