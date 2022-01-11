If you want Meghan Markle’s lashes, this Italian-made mascara is essential.

This Italian-made mascara is essential if you want Meghan Markle’s lashes.

New mascaras are something we’re always on the lookout for.

It’s as if we hit a brick wall years ago and have yet to break through.

Our lashes always appear to be in good condition.

Best-case scenario.

We’ve tried a lot of mascaras, but when we look in the mirror, we still want more length, volume, and “wow”!

It’s time to take it to the next level.

We have a few drugstore favorites, but if we truly want to try the best of the best, we should look into what professional, celebrity makeup artists use.

After all, Meghan Markle’s eyelashes aren’t going to be covered in any old mascara.

She requires something fit for a duchess.

And, believe it or not, so do we!

BYREDO Waterproof Mascara is available at Nordstrom for (dollar)45 with free shipping.

We understand that the price is high, but this BYREDO mascara is well worth it.

Markle wore this mascara in November 2021 at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, where her husband Prince Harry was honored with the Intrepid Valor Award.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin spilled all the glam details to Allure!

Martin had to go with a strong mascara because Markle wore a bolder cat eye look for the occasion.

He’d been “obsessed” with this one, so he used it to finish off her ensemble, adding cut-up faux lashes for added flutter.

If you’re not walking the red carpet, however, mascara should suffice!

This mascara isn’t simply “waterproof.”

The brand also claims it’s “shower-proof, gym-proof, swim-proof, and tear-proof,” despite the fact that the black shade is called Tears in Rain! Fortunately, the “high-definition” effect should last even if you’re caught in a downpour — or a wave of emotion.

This mascara is cruelty-free and made with an 89 percent natural formula, which we appreciate.

It’s also buildable, which we adore.

Choose a single coat.

Want Lashes Like Meghan Markle? This Italian-Made Mascara Is Key