If you’re a fan of the ‘Matrix’ films, here are four more to check out.

If you like ‘The Matrix’ movies, here are four more to watch.

With The Matrix: Resurrections set to hit theaters in December 2021, many fans are either binge-watching the previous films in the trilogy or browsing Keanu Reeves’ filmography.

There is, however, another option.

The Matrix isn’t the only sci-fi film with action and a thought-provoking premise, despite its widespread praise for its unique story angle and impressive special effects.

Other Wachowski films, such as Sense8, V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, are also worth seeing if you’re looking for a sci-fi action mix.

Matt Damon not only starred alongside Emily Blunt and Anthony Mackie in The Adjustment Bureau, but he also co-wrote the film with Emily Blunt.

David, played by Damon, learns about “the bureau,” an unseen body tasked with ensuring that people’s lives follow “the plan.”

The film pits agents against the concept of human free will in a look behind an omnipotent force that oversees human lives.

In this metaphysical film, fate, destiny, and a larger plan come together.

Peacock is where you can watch it.

Source Code, like The Matrix, is about a character’s consciousness existing in a parallel universe.

Colter Stevens, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, is an army captain.

Colter keeps replaying an eight-minute scene in which a train detonates and he is tasked with figuring out who is responsible.

He realizes he’s trapped in a capsule and can only communicate with military officials through a screen.

However, his mind repeatedly reboots in an attempt to avert the tragedy.

In a parallel universe, Colter discovers that his body and brain are on life support.

It’s both simple and complex, and it’s jam-packed with action.

It’s available on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Inception, directed by Christopher Nolan, remains a pop culture classic and a fan favorite.

Dom, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, ever returned home?

In this exploratory and thought-provoking film about dreams and the subconscious, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ken Watanabe complete the cast.

You can also laugh at DiCaprio’s joke that the snowsuits made him feel like he was in a boy band in an interview with MovieFone.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

In Looper, two versions of the same man exist, but only one of them realizes it.

In Rian Johnson’s film about time travel and a hitman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis star.

The official synopsis for Sony’s 2012 film reads:

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/i71eXpmkZBY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]