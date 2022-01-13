If you’re envious of Katie Holmes’ wool coat, you can get one for only (dollar)59.

Is Katie Holmes’ wool coat making you green with envy? Get a similar style for only (dollar)59.

One of our winter problems is the inability to stand out in our outerwear, as we always end up blending in with other black coats.

You’ll be hard-pressed not to see someone else dressed in a similar seasonal style as you walk down the street.

It reminds us of college, when we’d lose our parkas after a night out because we all had the same one.

We certainly can’t afford Nicole Kidman’s colorful coat collection from The Undoing.

However, we’d prefer to add a splash of color to our closet without breaking the bank.

Katie Holmes is another celebrity whose vibrant style has inspired us in real life.

We knew we had to have the Dawson’s Creek alum’s gorgeous green wool coat as soon as we saw it — until we realized it was out of our price range.

As a result, we searched the internet for a less expensive option and came across this divine Amazon find.

This classic coat is described as “perfect” by customers, and it’s a steal at only (dollar)59.

At Amazon, you can get the Chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat for (dollar)59! Prices are correct as of January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

A winter wardrobe must-have is the Chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat.

This single-breasted coat is made of a wool blend and has a notched label design with a front button closure.

The mid-length cut is ideal, and there are two side pockets for additional storage.

We love the army green color, but this coat is also available in 11 other colors and patterns.

This top-rated coat fits perfectly, according to customers.

“I love dressing this up or pairing it with a hoodie and jeans,” exclaimed one customer.

This is my favorite Amazon purchase to date.”

