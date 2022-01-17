‘If you’re going to have that many kids, then be responsible for them,’ Amy Duggar says to Jim Bob and Michelle.

Although the Duggars are well-known, recent legal issues have caused them a great deal of grief.

Not only are critics slamming the Duggars in the wake of Josh Duggar’s child molestation trial, but members of their own family are speaking out as well.

Amy Duggar, the Duggars’ cousin, has spoken out about her problems with her famous family.

Duggar took her relatives to task again in a recent Twitter post, this time defending her beleaguered cousin Jana Duggar.

With the success of their TV show 19 Kids and Counting, the Duggars first rose to prominence in the early 2000s. Fans were drawn to the Duggar family because of the novelty of their family unit.

Notably, the Duggars, led by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, appear to be willing to accept as many children as possible.

The Duggar family is frequently linked to the Quiverfull movement, a group of ultra-conservative Christians who oppose birth control, according to HuffPost.

Quiverfull members believe that children are a gift from God and that family planning is contrary to God’s will.

When a family has a large number of children, the older children often watch the younger ones, forming their own built-in family support system.

While the Duggar family hasn’t expressed support for the Quiverfull movement, many of the Duggars’ lifestyle choices appear to be similar to those of Quiverfull Christians.

Some fans have noticed that Jana Duggar, the oldest Duggar daughter who is unmarried, frequently assists with childcare for her younger sisters and brothers who have children.

(hashtag)AmyDuggar responds to a message telling her that her “body is fine to have more” babies https:t.cowAQ4nBYSfPpic.twitter.comWOO7bu1kP2

Jana Duggar’s cousin, Amy Duggar, appears to be sympathetic to her plight.

Amy Duggar expressed her support for Jana Duggar in a series of recent tweets following the news of Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charge.

“I believe that you should watch your own children if you are a parent,” she wrote.

It’s not right to have someone else keep an eye on them all of the time.”

Duggar went on to clarify her initial tweet, according to Us Weekly….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

#AmyDuggar responds after being sent a message where she is told your “body is fine to have more” babies https://t.co/wAQ4nBYSfPpic.twitter.com/WOO7bu1kP2 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 19, 2020