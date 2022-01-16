If you’re having trouble getting through Dry January, here are some of the best tips and tricks from the author of the book.

If you’re having trouble getting through Dry January, here are some helpful hints from the man who wrote the book on the subject.

DRINKING is so ingrained in our culture that giving up a glass for a month can be difficult.

It’s not too late to start or re-set your Dry January goal if you’ve already fallen off the wagon.

Here are some pointers to help you get back on track and reap the health benefits of abstaining from alcohol.

Author Hilary Sheinbaum, who has benefited from long periods of abstinence, became so knowledgeable about the subject that she decided to write a book about it: The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month.

“Since 2017, I’ve participated in Dry January every year, and it’s something I look forward to.”

The first year was the most difficult, but by the end of the month, I was ecstatic about all of the wonderful benefits, such as clearer skin, better sleep, financial savings, and, of course, no hangovers,” Hilary said.

“Not all is lost!” Hilary said if you’ve started but feel like you’ve slipped up in some way.

“It’s totally fine if you’ve pledged to do Dry January but have already had a beer or two or three by the first week or mid-month — or whenever — that’s fine, too! Just get back to your Dry plan and pick up where you left off.”

The author helpfully explained that everyone’s dry month will look different.

“Some people do 1-drink Januarys, which means they only drink one night during the month.”

This could be for a special occasion, such as a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, or just because it’s Tuesday.

“And then they abstain from consuming alcohol for the rest of the 31 days!”

“The point of Dry January isn’t to achieve a perfect month — it’s to reflect on your relationship with alcohol and consider changing your intake (read: consuming less) in the weeks, months, and even years that follow,” she explained.

She explained that, as with any change, being kind to yourself is crucial.

“Also, some people who do Dry January choose to continue into February and beyond,” Hilary explained, “so it can be a truly eye-opening and beneficial experience.”

If you’re in a situation where others are drinking, it’s a good idea to have some non-alcoholic drinks on hand so you don’t feel completely out of place.

Free Spirits, which Hilary said is one of her go-tos this month, is one of her favorites.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.