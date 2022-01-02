If you’re hoping for a big promotion or a lottery win this year, check out Mystic Meg’s predictions to see if it’s written in the stars.

Want a big promotion or a lottery win this year? Check out Mystic Meg’s predictions to see if it’s written in the stars.

MYSTIC Meg looks ahead to what you can expect this year, from a promotion to financial success.

21st to 20th March

WORK IT: In the spring, relying more on personal experience can help you develop new skills.

Some unexpected study answers can be found in a building with silver steps.

The 8th of November is your chance to prove to yourself that you can succeed on your own, no matter how difficult the competition.

SAVE IT: A celebrity-backed scheme can be a good place to start investing.

A collection of children’s books or paintings can be linked to a family legacy fund.

SPEND IT: From early August to early October, Mercury opens your mind, making it a good time to join an existing team – or start your own – to pursue a fitness goal.

WIN IT: The number one, anything sold or listed in dozens, and people born in December are all lucky.

21st April to 21st May

WORK IT: Think about job openings all over the country, if not the world, for the first six weeks of the year.

Setting tests, connecting professionals, and asking tough questions can all be rewarding experiences.

SAVE IT: The key to saving success this year is to start big, so set some financial goals that are truly challenging.

A monetary promise is attached to a gift or letter from the past.

SPEND IT: On August 20, impulsive Mars takes over your financial chart after a cautious start to the year.

You’ll enjoy the opportunity to spoil your loved ones.

WIN IT: With Jupiter in your social connections chart, any contests you first see on social media or that a friend mentions can kick off a winning streak.

The numbers 11 and 12 are considered fortunate.

22nd to 21st of May

WORK IT: Teaching, home design and decor creativity, and a new twist on your all-time favorite comfort food can all lead to success.

You’re inspired this year by bad press and abrupt change.

SAVE IT: Older relatives’ advice, a location from a movie, and three-digit names or numbers can all be profitable.

Writing a book with a travel component can also be profitable.

SPEND IT: In late January, spend on self-improvement, and in June and July, spend on personal style.

Gemini buys include unique vehicles, natural products, and a series of health steps.

WIN IT: Teams of 11 people, as well as primary colors and numbers associated with previous addresses, are lucky.

22nd to 22nd of June

WORK IT: Around April 11, three friends with a common goal get a break.

Outdoor assignments, preliminary logos, an “F” map, and travel…

