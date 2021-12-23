If you’re sick of maskne, this silk face mask is for you.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Please keep in mind that the information provided here is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some helpful hints and information.

Face masks aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, unfortunately.

However, we’ve grown accustomed to taking extra precautions and layering appropriately.

We’re happy to wear our masks as long as we’re safe and keeping ourselves (and those around us) as safe as possible from COVID-19.

We were grateful to accept any type of mask available when the pandemic first started, while leaving medical-grade options for frontline workers.

But now there are plenty of options — and the fashion world has gotten involved! We’re particularly fond of silk masks, like this one from ROSEWARD, because they can help keep your skin clear while also preventing stubborn “maskne.”

ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask is available at Amazon for (dollar)17 with free shipping! Prices are correct as of October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks are ideal for anyone with sensitive skin because silk is naturally hypoallergenic.

It will feel wonderful on the skin and create very little friction, which is one of the main causes of maskne flare-ups.

When you wear it, your skin will not become irritated, which is a dream come true!

Shoppers are raving about how comfortable and fashionable these masks are.

They come in a variety of colors, and we want them all! They have a simple design that will go with a variety of outfits.

This mask completely covers the nose and mouth, with two adjustable ear loops to fit your needs.

These masks also have a pocket where you can put a filter if you want.

The mask should be washed at.

