If you’re tired of your sweaters, this modern multi-colored knit from Target is only (dollar)18.

If you’re tired of your sweaters, Target has this modern multi-colored knit for (dollar)18.

Do you find yourself reaching for the same go-to sweaters on a daily basis? There’s nothing wrong with simple styles, but we’re itching to shake things up in the new year! One of the simplest ways to do so with knits is to change up the colors from your standard black, grey, or brown to something more vibrant.

Choose from a bright pink knit or a regal blue hue — or even a violet version if your eyes are violet.

We found an amazing multi-colored knit at Target that immediately inspired us to up our knit game!

At Target, you can get the Wild FableTM Women’s Cropped Turtleneck Pullover Sweater (originally (dollar)25) for only (dollar)18!

We’re not sure how Wild Fable did it, but they perfectly selected each and every color represented on this sweater and made them all look flawless together! We see hints of hot pink, teal, pale yellow, orange, and a slew of other colors that we adore.

We can’t think of a better knit to pick up if you’re looking to branch out from your solid-colored sweaters.

Aside from the color scheme, this sweater’s design incorporates all of the modern and trendy elements that we’ve been loving this season, beginning with the cropped length.

The knit’s shorter hem makes it easier to pair with high-waisted jeans and creates a more shapely silhouette, which we love.

It’s even possible to tuck the front hem in for a more polished look!

The chunky turtleneck neckline and exaggerated billowy sleeves are two other details we’re smitten with.

The dramatic lantern shape that has captivated Instagram is achieved by the wrist cuffs and the drop shoulders.

All of these details come together to create a knit that looks far more expensive than its (dollar)18 price tag.

Is it just us who feels like we’re in a Free People song?

