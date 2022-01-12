If you’re trying Veganuary, Morrisons’ Plant Revolution range has you covered.

If you’re trying out Veganuary, Morrisons’ Plant Revolution range has you covered.

Finding quick and easy vegan alternatives can be difficult, whether you’re a full-fledged vegan, a part-time plant-based eater, or just trying out Veganuary.

Morrisons Plant Revolution is here to help you, no matter what your plant-based beliefs are.

They’ve added 54 100% plant-based products to their lineup, which are available in stores and online.

The range is designed to fit every lifestyle, making it easier to make more sustainable food and beverage choices.

Here are some of our personal favorites from the collection…

Falafel is a vegan staple.

These frozen pumpkin versions are made with crushed chickpeas and go great on a flatbread or salad with a dollop of tahini on top.

Stock up on these plant-based alternatives for your freezer.

It’s perfect for replacing meat in family favorites like stir-fries and Bolognese sauce.

This delicious flatbread with pink pickled onions, spinach, and vegan mayo is perfect for grabbing lunch on the go and can be found in the Food to Go section of the store.

There’s nothing like a ready-made meal for a Friday night in, and this curry is no exception.

It certainly packs a punch, with a fragrant coconut and chilli sauce and crunchy sugar snaps.

Just because you’re not eating meat doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy tasty burgers!

With a crispy nacho coating, these bean burgers are made with spicy beans and vegetables.

For a delectable treat, serve in a bun with salad and vegan mayo.

To see the entire collection, click here.