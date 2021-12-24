If you’re worried about how to prepare your Christmas dinner, use this “life-changing” timing chart to make sure everything goes according to plan.

PREPAREING and cooking a Christmas dinner while ensuring that everything is ready at the same time can be a stressful experience.

One woman, on the other hand, has shared a “game changer” hack for keeping your day on track.

Ruby Holley revealed her clever trick on TikTok, citing The Great Roast Dinner Timing Chart as her saving grace.

“If you’re making Christmas dinner this year, you’ll need this hack,” she said in the video.

“For me, the most difficult part of cooking Christmas dinner is figuring out the timings, which I always mess up.”

Alternatively, if you simply don’t know what to put in when or at what temperature, this will come in handy.”

After visiting the website, you can personalize it for your meal.

“You put in what meat you’re having, then your vegetables or sides, and finally the time you want to serve it, and it literally tells you what to do,” she explained.

“I’ve used this every time I’ve cooked a roast dinner and it’s always turned out beautifully, so definitely give it a try.”

“Have fun cooking!”

On Ruby’s video, foodies were quick to comment on the hack, with one person writing, “This is revolutionary! Honestly the timing is the most stressful part.”

Another person said, “Game changer,” while a third said, “Omg we need a page dedicated to Ruby’s hacks.”

Someone else wrote, “Oh my goodness – using it!” while another described the trick as “life changing.”

One person, however, claimed that the chaos of preparing Christmas dinner is what the holiday is all about.

“Wouldn’t be Christmas,” they wrote, “if there weren’t family fights and absolute carnage over the stress of cooking the dinner.”

