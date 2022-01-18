If you’ve been cleaning your cat litter tray incorrectly, here are SIX pointers to assist you.

Do you know how to make your cat’s litter tray as comfortable as possible?

Jackson Galaxy, a cat expert with over 30 years of experience caring for your feline friends, shares his best advice.

Cats are used to marking their territory, so getting them to do their business in one box means they’re doing their owner a favor, according to the cat care expert.

He shared his top tips for making sure you’re doing your cat’s litter the right way on YouTube.

“Litterbox success for you and your cat depends on walking that fine line between necessity and convenience,” Jackson wrote.

“In my (often emotional) opinion, we have moved away from the needs of cats in terms of both elimination convenience and territorial needs, and toward our own aesthetic desires.”

“After 30 years of caring for cats and resolving litterbox issues, I’ve learned that compromise is essential, whether you like it or not.”

Using the wrong brand of litter

Crystals are one of the things Jackson can’t stand.

He confessed, “Heavily scented litters drive me insane.”

“It’s great if you can smell the deodorizer or the flowery scent of the litter when you walk in the room because you know you won’t smell pee or poo.”

“But think about how sensitive your cat’s nose is, and then imagine them sticking their nose into it,” Jackson said.

When using a liner, it’s important to keep in mind that the liner

“I don’t like the liners we use between the litter and the litter box.”

If you use those liners and notice small cuts running all the way through the bottom of the bags, it’s because your cat is attempting to bury and scratch something and getting stuck in the liner.

Placing it in the incorrect location

Jackson said he had a client with pee-stained curtains but wouldn’t put a cat litter tray near her window because she didn’t want it.

Her cats were sending her a message, which could be solved by placing a tray on the counter.

“Cats want a place where they can bury their litter and kick it out,” Jackson explained.

Choosing the incorrect box

When it comes to toileting, cats don’t require privacy.

“I’m not a fan of those cabinets we give cats,” Jackson admitted.

“I’m not a big fan of litter boxes with lids,” Jackson admitted as the feral cat explored the great outdoors.

He also stated that if another pet or a child is waiting for the cat outside, they will be scared.

They’re being ‘toilet trained.’

Your cat needs to be trained…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.