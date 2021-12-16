If you’ve ever wondered how Hollywood prepares for award season, try these four celebrity-inspired tips before your next big event.

The entertainment industry is gearing up for the busiest — and glitziest — time of the year with the start of award season.

Whether you’re an A-lister or not, these celebrity-inspired tips for awards show prep, courtesy of Kelley Blue Book, will help you conquer your next big event in style and confidence.

Here are some red carpet secrets, ranging from wellness rituals to a flawless arrival.

As much as we enjoy a good do-it-yourself project, there are some things that are best left to the professionals.

Enlist the assistance of a professional for hair, nails, and makeup for your upcoming event so you can arrive looking fierce and fabulous.

The same rule applies to car shopping: Kelley Blue Book has been around for nearly a century and is The Trusted Resource® for car research, so check out their Best Buy Awards the next time you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

Plan your arrivalMake a big impression at your party by arriving in style.

Consider your desired vibe before stepping onto the red carpet: sexy, sweet, mysterious, glam, etc.

— and then the appropriate wheels.

If you need some assistance, look into Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards, which recognize the best new model-year vehicles available in the US market in 18 major categories, including Best New Model.

Create a wellness routinePrioritizing self-care is critical if you want to be the best version of yourself.

Establish a solid wellness routine before your big night out: get that massage, go to your favorite workout class, and indulge in a luxurious face mask.

Using the best resources available, such as the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards, is another important part of self-care.

The Best Buy Awards help shoppers narrow down their new-car consideration list and buy with confidence from the more than 300 new-car models currently on the market in 2022.

Prepare for a big event with mindfulnessPreparing for a big event can be both exciting and stressful.

Mindfulness can help to reduce anxiety.

Before going to bed, download a meditation app or sign up for a meditation class at a local studio.

Check out the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy for even more Zen.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Wonder How Hollywood Preps for Awards Show Season? Here Are 4 Celebrity-Inspired Tips to Try Before Your Next Big Event