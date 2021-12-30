If you’ve finished watching Emily in Paris Season 2 on Netflix, here’s what you should watch next.

What to Watch After Emily in Paris Season 2

Say goodbye to Emily in Paris and hello to your next binge watch.

After watching Emily in Paris season two, all we can say is that Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) is ooh la la.

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes

The number 22 did not disappoint.

However, if you’re anything like us and are already planning your next binge, we’ve compiled the perfect list for you.

There’s bound to be something for everyone, from Mindy Kaling’s Sex Lives of College Girls to HBO Max’s And Just Like That and Netflix’s TwentySomethings: Austin.

For the time being, you can put your passport away, but pack your suitcases because these shows will take you to Stowe, Vermont, New York City, Austin, Texas, and even back to college.

Put your passport away for the time being, but pack your bags because these shows will take you to Stowe, Vermont, New York City, Austin, Texas, and even back to college.

Say “hello” to these shows while we wait for season 3 of Emily in Paris.

Scroll down to see which series you should add to your queue next.

In HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, a new group of private school elite takes over the Upper East Side.

You’ll be saying, “Chuck Bass, who?” to Max (Thomas Doherty) and Obie (Eli Brown).

Ed Westwick, we will always love you.

In Bravo’s Winter House, there’s more sexual tension than hot cocoa.

See your favorite Summer House and Southern Charm cast members take a two-week vacation to Stowe, Vermont with their friends.

On Prime Video, you can watch it now.

What’s not to like about a coming-of-age comedy centered on Emily Dickinson?

In this Apple TV(plus) series set in the 19th century, Hailee Steinfeld plays young Dickinson, a rebellious young poet who turns out to be an unexpected hero.

Consider a 2021 remake of Real World.

Twentysomethings: Austin, which premiered in December, is a comedy about twentysomethings.

10 is a Netflix original series that follows eight singles on their…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Finished Binging Emily in Paris Season 2? Here’s What to Watch Next