Iggy Azalea makes hilarious joke about how much her face has changed from her numerous surgeries

IGGY Azalea poked fun at herself and her changing looks from multiple plastic surgery procedures in a hilarious meme on Twitter.

The 30-year-old Australian rapper posted the meme of pictures of two vintage dolls side by side.

The fresh faced doll on the left represented Iggy in 2013, while the rapper wrote the scary doll from a horror movie was “me in 2020”.

Iggy proudly boasted that she had surgery in 2014 to get bigger boobs.

The Fancy hitmaker admitted she was sick of padding her stage outfits to boost her flat chest.

Iggy said: “I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.”

The star has also had a nose job and rumored chin implant and looks completely different when she first burst onto the scene with her hit song Fancy in 2013.

Her sense of humor comes after defending her incredible post-baby body, denying it was due to surgery.

She gave birth to son Onyx in June after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

After managing to hide her pregnancy from the public, Iggy revealed that she gave birth to a son back in June.

The 30-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I have a son.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She continued: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father, though fans suspect she shares Onyx with Playboi Carti.

Before the birth announcement, Iggy tweeted about how she didn’t want to share her private business in late April.

She wrote: “The older I get, the less I feel the need to explain myself all the time and it’s a great feeling.

“If I don’t wanna… I don’t wanna. Sometimes that’s reason enough.”

She later flaunted her post-baby figure in an Instagram post.

The new mom showed off her curves while sporting a matching purple sports bra and leggings set.

Striking a sultry pose, she captioned the shot: “Back in another lil workout set.”