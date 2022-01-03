The net worth of Igor Bogdanoff was not disclosed.

The net worth of Igor Bogdanoff was unknown.

IGOR Bogdanoff made headlines in January 2022 after passing away six days after his twin brother Grichka.

The two were 72 years old at the time and had first gained fame in the 1980s when they became household names.

Igor began his acting career in 1981 after appearing in the French television series Fugues à Fugain, and later went on to write for the shows Robo Story and Steps to the Future.

As of 2022, Igor’s net worth is unknown, but it is estimated to be between (dollar)2 and (dollar)3 million.

Igor was well-educated outside of the entertainment industry, having earned a Ph.D in theoretical physics from the University of Burgundy.

Igor died on January 3, 2022, surrounded by his children and family, according to his agent.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, it has been reported that he died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the same disease that killed Grichka just six days before.

Igor and Grichka were not immune to the coronavirus, according to Le Monde.

His only descendants are his six children.

Igor and his brother both appeared in the French version of The Masked Singer in 2020, despite the fact that Igor hasn’t acted on screen in a long time.

The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities compete while wearing elaborate costumes that conceal their identities.

The late brothers dressed as parrots and performed The Beatles’ hit “Yesterday” while competing on the show before being eliminated in the second round.

