IHOP’s Delicious Menu Update Will Have You Drooling

Is this for cereal?

On Monday, IHOP unveiled its latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of their fan-favorite buttermilk pancake stacks to include mouth-watering new ingredients like cereal milk mousse and blue vanilla sparkle sauce.

“Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids,” IHOP’s Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a press release. “So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America’s favorite breakfast foods that we didn’t know we needed.”

Available through April 12, IHOP guests will have their choice between the Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation featuring cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and whipped topping, or the Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes, which will treat your sweet tooth to a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms™ cereal and sweet purple whipped icing.

Not a fruity cereal fan? There is also the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes, which are pancakes topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing, whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar,

For the kiddos, there is the Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo, which is a buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing paired with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

On the fruitier side, there is the Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo, which is comprised of one buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, as well as one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

During this sweet time, IHOP will be running its Kids Eat Free promotion. Every day from 4-10 P.M., children under 12 are eligible to dine for free with the purchase of one adult entrée.

IHOP’s pancake offerings isn’t the only menu that got a refresh. Breakfast lovers will also be able to order Cereal Milkshakes as well. Like the Cereal Pancakes, each milkshake will include delicious cereal bites swirled together with the same yummy ingredients featured on its new stacks. The first milkshake creation is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake, a blend of premium vanilla ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that is topped with whipped topping, cereal and cinnamon sugar.

The second is the Crunch Berries Milkshake, which brings premium vanilla ice cream together with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal. To add more pizazz, the milkshake is then drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and more cereal.

Haley added, “What’s also cool is that they are just as fun to look at they are to eat…or drink in the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes.”