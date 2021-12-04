Ike Herschkopf, dubbed “The Shrink Next Door,” is “very similar” to Keith Raniere and NXIVM, according to Michael Showalter.

The Shrink Next Door, an Apple TV(plus) series directed by Michael Showalter.

The show is based on the true story of Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a former psychiatrist who for nearly 30 years exploited his patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz.

Herschkopf’s actions resemble those of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, according to Showalter.

The Shrink Next Door premiered on Apple TV(plus) in November 2021.

The series is based on the same-named podcast by journalist Joe Nocera.

The Shrink Next Door centers on Paul Rudd’s character Herschkopf and Will Ferrell’s character Markowitz.

When Markowitz sought treatment for his mental illness in 1981, the two first met.

He was stressed out from running his family’s business and grieving the loss of his parents at the time.

Herschkopf gradually began to take advantage of Markowitz’s mental state and wealth.

Herschkopf successfully drove a wedge between Markowitz and his friends, family, and community over the course of 30 years.

Markowitz didn’t cut the toxic doctor off until 2010.

The Shrink Next Door is an Apple TV(plus) series directed by Showalter, who is best known for the Wet Hot American Summer franchise.

The writer, director, and producer compared Markowitz’s situation with his psychiatrist to that of NXIVM members in an interview with Collider.

“It’s just a very similar kind of thing,” Showalter explained, “of someone who’s in a weird place in their life.”

“Perhaps they’ve had a breakup or are between jobs and aren’t happy in any way.”

They begin attending this self-help program and exclaim, “Oh my god, this is fantastic.”

“Everyone is fantastic.”

Raniere began recruiting women into the “Dominus Obsequious Sororium,” which translates to “master over slave women,” but was actually a sexual slavery society, in the late 1990s.

Ike preyed on Markowitz and exploited him, just like the members of NXIVM.

Showalter continued, “It’s kind of like a cult.”

“That’s how Marty ends up.

Ike’s confidence, enthusiasm, and charming qualities draw him in.

But, without Marty’s knowledge, the relationship slowly becomes toxic.”

After nearly three decades, Markowitz realized Herschkopf was exploiting him.

“It’ll be too late by the time he realizes how deep he’s gotten,” Showalter concluded.

“He’d used up all of his lifelines.”

NXIVM was founded by Raniere in 1998.

