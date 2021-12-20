Il Divo: Who are the group’s members?

Il Divo has dominated the UK music charts since their inception in 2003, thanks to the efforts of music producer Simon Cowell.

Carlos Marn, a multi-national classical crossover vocal group, died in December 2021 at the age of 53.

Il Divo is a quartet of tenors hailing from France, Switzerland, Spain, and the United States.

Members of the music group are:

Urs Bühler, a 50-year-old Swiss classically trained tenor, was born on July 19, 1971.

He has been married to Leticia Martin Crespo since 2016, and the couple has a daughter, Billie.

Carlos Marin, a Spanish baritone, was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany, on October 13, 1968.

He died on December 19, 2021, after being put into a coma due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Marin had spent his entire life in the music industry, beginning with the release of his first album at the age of eight.

Marin has also appeared in musicals such as Les Misérables and The Beauty and the Beast over the years.

David Miller, 48, is a well-known American tenor who was born on April 14, 1973.

Donal Leigh Miller, a well-known biographer and historian, is the father of the San Diego native.

He and Sarah Joy Kabanuck, 35, have been married since 2009.

Sébastien Izambard, 48, is a well-known French musician, singer, composer, and record producer who was born on March 7, 1973.

Since their inception in 2003, the group has released 11 albums, including a Motown tribute album featuring the band’s cover of the hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” as well as collaborations with the late Marvin Gaye.

They have sold over 30 million albums worldwide over the years.