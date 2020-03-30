Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation Is a Game-Changer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To be honest, we’ve never really had all that much luck with foundation. It’s either too thick and cakey, or too nonexistent to cover up any redness or unevenness in any real way. It was starting to look like we’d never find the perfect match that could mimic our skin without making us look like we were wearing a mask… and then we met Ilia Beauty’s True Skin Serum Foundation.

If you don’t know about Ilia Beauty, you should. The company was created on the heels of its founder, Sasha, discovering that her favorite lip balm was full of junk ingredients. In response, she re-created it using ingredients that were safe, effective and natural.

Since then, Ilia has grown to become a true powerhouse in the world of clean beauty, building their entire line on the philosophy that skin should look like skin, radiance should come naturally, and that makeup can revive your look with skincare-derived ingredients. The brand now features priming serums, translucent powder, liquid highlighter, multi-use pigments for lips and cheeks, high-impact lipsticks, and, of course, the tinted lip conditioner that started it all, among many other beauty goodies.

But back to the foundation. Our skepticism was firmly in place when we ordered it, but we were still willing to give it a shot. And we’re so glad that we did, because this is most definitely the holy grail of foundations.

It goes on unlike any other foundation we’ve tried before, which is surely owning to its skincare-like ingredients such as aloe leaf, rosehip, jojoba and marula oils. And as we bounced it onto our skin with our trusted Beautyblender, it melted in, but didn’t disappear… rather, it almost felt like it was fusing with our skin, because we couldn’t see where the foundation started and our skin ended. It’s weightless, offers the perfect finish, and best of all, lets our skin look like skin.

And while the coverage is buildable as needed, we liked that we could use just a little here and there, or do a full face, and you still couldn’t tell we were wearing foundation. And dare we say? Our faces have never looked so good. The redness is gone, our fine lines don’t look so noticeable, and best of all, it wears all day long and doesn’t break down, even if we top it with a little finishing powder. We loved it so much, we even bought the matching concealer (which is equally as amazing)!

So if you’ve had trouble finding foundation that would even out your skin but still let you look like you, you’re in luck. Ilia’s True Skin Serum Foundation is here to save the day. Trust us when we say it’ll change the way you makeup.

