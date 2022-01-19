Iliza Shlesinger, a comedian, has given birth to her first child.

Iliza Shlesinger, a stand-up comedian, has given birth to her first child.

Iliza Shlesinger, 38, and her husband Noah Galuten have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sierra Mae.

Shlesinger announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, detailing the birth of her daughter and posting photos of their new baby.

“I finally have my very own (hashtag)babyleg!! I gave birth late at night (because that’s when I work) and there was no food at 1:30 a.m.

Noah went to a vending machine and returned with chips and cookies, which is basically prison commissary food,” she joked.

“I believe he paid for them with cigarettes,” says the narrator.

So, at noon the next day, I finally got to eat a Bay Cities Godmother.

I had no idea this photo was being taken, but it’s a good thing it was.

“I’m eating sitting side saddle in exclusive Mesh Underwear for SS22,” says the vaginal delivery mother.

“I chose to induce because I wanted to spend enough time with her and heal before my February shows.

“So…27 hours of labor, 75 minutes of power pushing (they said I had 4 hours and I was like ‘oh no, this ends NOW Champions do more.’)” she continued, revealing that her daughter was born at 11:27 p.m. on Jan. 27.

13th.

(@ilizas) shared a post.

“I became a mother the moment I realized I could feel my body breaking at 10cm dilated, around minute 60 of pushing, and I didn’t care because I was doing it for her.”

I had been fantasizing about the moment they would pull her out and place her on my chest, allowing me to gaze at her sweet face.

I got what I was looking for.

“Mothers who do this without epidurals, single mothers, mothers without support, and just what a woman is capable of physically and mentally,” she wrote.

The comedian said her baby is “gorgeous,” but that she won’t be sharing photos of her face because it’s “not mine,” and thanked everyone for their support.

Shlesinger announced her pregnancy while performing on stage in August, revealing that she was expecting a baby girl in January.

“We’re looking forward to meeting.”

