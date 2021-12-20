‘I’ll F***ing Kill You If You Leave Me,’ Bryan Singer’s Former Assistant Alleges.

Bryan Singer is the director of blockbusters like The Usual Suspects, X-Men, and Superman Returns.

However, after several sexual-based lawsuits and allegations piled up over the years, he mostly faded from the public eye.

Blake Stuerman, Singer’s former assistant, recently came forward with his account of their “traumatizing” relationship and Singer’s alleged emotional abuse.

Singer’s first accusation came from a 14-year-old extra on Apt Pupil, who claimed that the filmmaker requested a nude shower scene for his own pleasure.

However, due to a lack of evidence, the case was dismissed.

Despite widespread rumors about his questionable behavior, Singer continued to work in the industry.

Singer was accused of sexually assaulting underage boys in 2014, 2017, and 2019, according to the allegations.

The accuser also accused the filmmaker of drugging and raping him in the 2014 allegation.

Singer, on the other hand, defended himself, denying any connection or abuse with his accusers.

In 2019, the filmmaker paid (dollars)150,000 to settle the lawsuit.

Bryan Singer’s Traumatizing Years https:t.coiduqfOwMC8

Stuerman took to Variety recently to tell his story about his “traumatizing” relationship with Singer.

They first met in New York City in 2009.

Stuerman was 18 years old at the time, and Singer was 43 years old when they began dating.

He was encouraged to drink alcohol before turning 21 years old, and he was persuaded to relocate to Los Angeles in order to change careers from television to film.

Under Singer’s wing, Stuerman gained access to some incredible opportunities, but there were sexual expectations in return.

“Why would I throw my future away?” Singer, according to the accuser, would respond to any resistance by saying, “If I wanted to leave, I could, but I wouldn’t be allowed back.”

Stuerman claims that he witnessed Singer assault one of the partygoers at a party at Singer’s house in 2012.

“I’ll f***ing kill you if you leave me,” Singer said when Stuerman tried to calm him down. Bryan wouldn’t let the accuser see other people without his permission.

When X-Men: Days of Future Past was released in 2013, the situation reached a head.

As Stuerman’s behavior became increasingly aggressive, he blamed Singer in every situation.

Singer was referred to as an alcoholic by the accuser.

“I know I’m a f***ing alcoholic!” the filmmaker retorted, “You just f***ed up, man!”

You simply…

