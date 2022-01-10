‘I’ll never be able to live without you,’ Sinead O’Connor says as she prepares for her 17-year-old son’s funeral.

‘I’ll never be able to live without you,’ Sinead O’Connor says as she prepares for her teen son’s funeral.

As she prepares for her teenage son’s funeral today, Sinead O’Connor said, “I’ll never be able to live without you.”

The actress expressed her grief over the death of Shane O’Connor, 17, in a heartbreaking tweet.

The body of the youngster was discovered after he went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer revealed that she is getting ready to say goodbye to her son.

She wrote, “Shaney, babba, hang in there with me.”

“Please stay with me wherever you are.”

My little one.

“I have no idea how I’ll manage without you.”

Shane went missing two days before he died, and the 55-year-old has threatened the hospital with a lawsuit.

“May God forgive the Irish State, because I will never forgive it,” she said.

Shane had previously been the subject of a police appeal, which included a photo of him.

He was wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a colorful symbol on the front, a dark red top, and white trainers in the CCTV image.

However, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that the search had been “stopped” following the discovery of a body.

“A Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, January 7 2022,” a spokesman said.

Sinead, a mother of four, confirmed Shane’s death and shared a poem he’d written.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one emulate him.”

My child.

I adore you to death.

“Peace out.”

