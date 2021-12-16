I’ll spend Christmas with toyboy, 36, licking whipped cream off each other and only pausing to watch Queen.

I’ll spend Christmas having sex with toyboy, 36, licking whipped cream off each other and only pausing to watch Queen.

Christmas is undeniably romantic, but for Iris Jones and her husband Mohamed, it’s an excuse to spend some quality time together as husband and wife.

The couple met on Facebook in 2019 and married in November 2020, despite their 46-year age difference.

Iris, 82, and Mohamed, 36, from Egypt, were separated for nearly a year because the Home Office required proof of their relationship and financial information before granting him a spousal visa.

Mohamed finally moved into her Weston-super-Mare bungalow last month, and the two are making up for lost time.

Iris, 82, told Closer magazine that she intends to spend the entire Christmas Day between the sheets with her toyboy.

“On Christmas Day, Mohamed and I will just stay in bed!” she said.

Iris claims they have decided not to exchange gifts because they are not religious and “already have everything [they]want.”

Instead, they’re looking forward to a laid-back day free of the pressures of cooking.

“We’ll have cheese on toast, mince pies, and whipped cream, which I’ll eat off his body – I’ve never done that before,” Iris continued.

“We’ll take a break to watch The Queen’s speech, but otherwise, you’ll find us in bed.”

Iris said she’d “never had sex like it” before and joked that previous partners should just “leave [her]alone” as they described their “amazing life” together.

Iris told Closer that their first night of passion felt “like being a virgin again” after she hadn’t had sex in 27 years.

She exclaimed, “It was so enjoyable.”

“It was the first time I’d ever relished the pleasure of making love.”

Having sex standing up, on the other hand, makes Iris feel like a “sack of spuds,” as she jokes.

Iris made Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield laugh out loud on This Morning in January 2020 when she revealed that she and Mohamed had used a “whole tub of KY jelly” on their first night together.

Iris, a retired care worker, had been divorced for 27 years when she met Mohamed, and love was the last thing on her mind.

Iris’ son Stephen bought her a laptop and registered her on Facebook in early 2019, where she joined an atheist group and began chatting with Mohamed.

“His intellect shone through, and when he sent me some pictures, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he is drop-dead gorgeous,'” she previously told Fabulous.

